Former Trooper Helps Companies Prepare for Active Shooter Situations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday's shooting at Youtube headquarters has put the spotlight back on workplace shootings.

Former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper Sheldon Lyon has responded to similar situations before.

"When I was a trooper I received a call to go to an active shooter situation at Conception, Missouri at the Abbey about 15 years ago. It has really changed my life."

Lyon now helps protect people. He now trains workplaces across the state on what to do to respond to an active shooter.

"Because of the increase in this type of violence a lot of companies are concerned for their employees," Lyon said.

His best advice is to prepare. He says remember three things: run, hide, fight.

"When that stress comes to your body you are going to react which is why you need to have that plan in place."

While Lyon hopes nobody ever has to use his advice, he says preparation could save a life.

"It's not being paranoid but it is being prepared."

Lyon suggests companies review their plan ever year.