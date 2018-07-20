(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- An Andrew County man pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother.
Scroll for more content...
29-year-old Robert Ray Forrester pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Buchanan County Circuit Court Friday morning.
Forrester was accused of entering 77-year-old Beverley Forrester's home on Sept. 22, 2017 and allegedly fatally punched and kicked his grandmother.
Forrester's senetencing date is set for Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.
Related Content
- Forrester pleads guilty to killing grandmother
- Royals Pitcher Pleads Guilty to DUI
- Former St. Joseph Resident Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
- Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty
- Mother Pleads Not Guilty in Child Death Case
- Jury Finds Bill Cosby Guilty
- 1 Killed in Ultralight Crash
- Fatal Car Crash Kills One
- Motorcycle Crash Kills Missouri Man
- Woman Killed After Being Hit by Truck