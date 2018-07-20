Clear

Forrester pleads guilty to killing grandmother

An Andrew County man pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother.

Posted: Jul. 20, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Jul. 20, 2018 3:13 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- An Andrew County man pleaded guilty to killing his grandmother. 

Scroll for more content...

29-year-old Robert Ray Forrester pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Buchanan County Circuit Court Friday morning.

Forrester was accused of entering 77-year-old Beverley Forrester's home on Sept. 22, 2017 and allegedly fatally punched and kicked his grandmother. 

 Forrester's senetencing date is set for Friday, Sept. 21, 2018. 

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 83°
A fast moving disturbance is moving into northern Kansas and is giving us just a few clouds across the area. Temperatures on Friday were in the 80s and on Saturday we should see high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events