Free flu shots for donations to Noyes Home

A local urgent care facility is giving free flu shots away with a donation of a toy.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 7:02 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local urgent care facility is giving free flu shots away with a donation of a toy.

Urgent Care Express' "Shots for Tots" event is in its second year and saw a large turnout last year. 

Tiffany Kiehl, the Operations Manager at Urgent Care Express says that they hope this year is just as successful.

"We tried it out last year and it seemed to be a big hit for the community," Kiehl said. "It helps support the Noyes home for Children. And so since we had such a good turn out last year, we thought we would do it again."

No appointments are necessary. You are encouraged to donate a toy of at least $15 value to receive your free flu shot.

Urgent Care Express is located at 4776 Verona Drive, just west of I-29 near the North Shoppes. 

