Freezing Temps Keep Local Tow Service Busy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) No driver wants to end up on the side of the highway with a stalled vehicle. However, that's where several people are finding themselves thanks to freezing temperatures.

Employees at R&W Tow and Recovery Inc. said the company has been responding to 15-20 calls per day since the first snowfall last Sunday.

"Once it hits zero or below zero, the cranking system on the battery it just - it won't start at all," Kyle Cline, R&W Tow driver, said.

There are ways people can keep their cars from stalling. Those tips include: keep vehicles inside a garage if possible, let the car run for at least 5 minutes before driving and keep all fluids, like gas and windshield washer, full.

"The fuller they can keep the gas tank the better," Dale Eaton, Collision Repair Specialists owner, said. "The reason for that is air will actually condensate and it'll get in the bottom of the tank and could freeze."

Cline said the majority of the calls the tow company receives during the winter months is for stalled vehicles.

Unfortunately, there isn't a magic trick to keeping a car from stalling, but taking good care of the vehicle can help.

"The cold weather is a lot harder on things. Fluids are thicker. You know, the battery worked fine all summer long and a hard cold snap will actually make the battery be inoperable," Eaton said.

Eaton said it's also a good idea to keep a warm blanket and extra clothes and food in your car in case of emergency.