Gov. Parson Makes First Public Speech to Lawmakers Since taking Office

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Newly appointed Governor Mike Parson spoke to the Missouri General Assembly for the first time since taking office.

Parson was sworn in as governor on Friday, June 1st, after the resignation of former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

"This is the people's government and we-all of us in this room-can ensure that it continues to work in the years ahead," Parson said.

The governor said after recent political turmoil that plagued the state over the last few months surrounding the details of Greitens' resignation, he is hoping to build a brighter future for Jefferson City.

"I am confident that our wounds will heal and the bonds that bind us together as Missourians will strengthen," Parson said.

Before the speech, Parson talked with top Missouri lawmakers like Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) in a rare meeting about issues concerning the state.





"We talked about workforce development, we talked about, I certainly expressed concerns for the Ag community on this looming trade war and what a devastating impact that could have on Missouri's economy," McCaskill said.

According to Blunt, he spoke with the governor about the state's infrastructure.

"Well, I think he is hoping that we will come up with an infrastructure package that works well for Missouri," Blunt said. "So far, any proposal about infrastructure - 25 percent of that would be focused on rural roads. We have four percent of all the rural roads in America."

The meeting and the speech came just one day before the governor will head out on his "Listening Tour." During the tour, Parson will stop in nine cities across Missouri.

Parson will come to St. Joseph on Tuesday, where he'll be speaking at 4:45 p.m. in Spratt Stadium at Missouri Western State University.