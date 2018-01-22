wx_icon Saint Joseph 35°

Governor Gives First Interview Since Admitting to Affair

Greitens faces allegations of blackmail and threats of violence.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2018 12:11 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2018 12:11 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ABC NEWS) Missouri Governor Greitens gives his first interview with the media after accusations of blackmail and threats of violence surfaced after the governor admitted to having an affair. 

Greitens said that there was no violence and everything was consensual and that allegations of someone associated with Greitens payed the woman not to talk are "absolutely false."

Missouri lawmakers on both sides of the isle are asking for the governor to resign, however the governor stated "I'm staying, I'm staying."

