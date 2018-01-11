Governor Greitens Confirms Affair that Occurred in 2015

(KMOV - ST. LOUIS) Missouri Governor Eric Greitens admitted to an extramarital affair.

In a recording obtained by KMOV News 4, a woman said that she had a sexual encounter with Gov. Greitens and that he tried to blackmail her to keep the encounter quiet.

The details were provided by the woman's ex-husband, claiming that the sexual relationship happened between his now ex-wife and Greitens in March of 2015.

According to the ex-husband, the recording was made just days after Greitens' and the woman's first encounter and that Greitens took a photograph of the woman to use as "blackmail."

The name of the woman has not been released and she has not made an on-the-record comment about the story.