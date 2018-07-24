Grace House gives away free school supplies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph woman is once again helping kids and their families make sure they are ready for the new school year.

Ruth Costello has been giving away school supplies to families in need for the past seven years.

"I want every child in every classroom to look the same. I don't want the teacher to know the difference. I want them all to have basically what they need," she said.

Costello once again opened her heart and her store, the Grace House, to allow parents and their children to pick out whatever they need to make their first day of school successful.

Single mom Shana Trower was one of the many who waited in line early Tuesday morning outside the Grace House.

"It's really helpful. I don't have to come up with much money for school. It helps him a lot. It makes his confidence great going to school with something new. I just want to say thanks," she said.

"I'm giving it away with a smile because that's my reward," Costello said. "I don't think I'm a guardian angel. I think it takes a lot for us to make this happen."

Costello said the Grace House will do the giveaway the next two Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations are also needed for more school supplies and kids clothing.

If you would like to help, call (816) 262-9401.

The Grace House is located at 2638 Lafayette Street.