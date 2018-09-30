Clear

Grace House holds annual fall festival

The Grace House gives smiles to many in the community near 26th and Lafayette, the non-profit held its annual fall festival this weekend.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Grace House held its annual fall festival in the alley behind the non-profit organization this weekend. It was a time for the community near 26th and Lafayette to come together.

"We do this every year for our clients, friends and supporters of Grace House," Ruth Costello, owner of Grace House, said, "the kids have a wonderful time, and smiling faces is what we want." 

Costello shared her unique philosophy she lives by. 

"You just need to give a smile, a hug, and sometimes that means a whole lot more," Costello said. 

Those who visit the non-profit said Costello's philosophy is a big part of what keeps them coming back. The organization offers clothes and housewares to people in need.

"They help people with the clothes and the other stuff around here to help the community." James Huff, a patron, said. 

Those same people have now come out to enjoy the festival, smiling all the way through.

"It's just really exciting to get out of the house and come play all the games." Neoma Roberts, a 7-year-old girl at the festival said. 

"I think it's like really entertaining for the little kids" Candelaria Escobar, an 11-year-old girl said. 

"It feels good to be outside because, you play and stuff." Brianna Stewart, a 9-year-old girl said. 

Costello said the many smiles on the faces of those she helps everyday is the greatest gift, and her biggest blessing.

"I am more blessed than my clients." Costello said.

For Costello, it's simply the right thing to do.

"If you really truly give something to somebody, you don’t need anything in return." Costello said. 

The Grace House is open to donations during regular business hours, individuals are encouraged to donate gently used items to the store. 

