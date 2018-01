Missouri Govenor Eric Greitens is making stops across the state to promote his "Workers First" tax cut plan.

Greitens says he wants to cut personal income taxes from 5.9 to 5.3 percent and that this plan will cut taxes to 97 percent of Missourians.

The plan would also cut Missouri's corporate income tax rate by two percent, making Missouri's corporate income tax rate the second lowest in the country.