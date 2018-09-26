Clear
Ground beef sold at Aldi, Target, Sam’s Club recalled after deadly E. coli outbreak

More than 132,000 pounds of ground beef recalled last week over E. Coli concerns was sold at Aldi’s, Target, Sam's Club and other retailers nationwide, federal health officials announced this week.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 9:22 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 9:26 AM

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a list of stores that sold the recalled beef products:

Aldi (Stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin)

Sam's Club (Nationwide)

Target (Nationwide)

Meijer (Nationwide)

Safeway/Albertson's (Nationwide)

Vons (Stores in California)

Pak N Save (Stores in California)

Cargill Meat Solutions issued the recall on Sept. 19.

The beef products were identified after an investigation into an E. coli outbreak, which had resulted in 17 illnesses and one death since Aug. 16, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a statement.

Each patient had consumed ground beef products purchased at various retail stores that were supplied by Cargill Meat Solutions, according to FSIS.

The items carry an “EST. 86R” label inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were produced and packaged on June 21.

Here's a full list of the recalled products. 

After the coldest morning since late April, temperatures on Wednesday stayed in the 60s. With clear skies expected tonight, low temps will again fall into the lower 40s. A few spots may drop into the upper 30s! Will definitely need the jacket for Thursday morning.
