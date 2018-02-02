Groundhog Sees His Shadow & Winter Makes A Return

It's official! On this Groundhog Day 2018, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and we are getting six more weeks of winter! It sure is going to feel like it as we end the workweek and go into the weekend. It will be a chilly one as we'll be going up to the middle 30s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. However. we will be seeing an increase in cloud cover Friday night. On Saturday, we'll see partly sunny skies but it will be mild as we climb to the low 50s.

Scroll for more content...

We seen then old man winter return with snow chances on Sunday with highs only reaching the mid 20s as a strong cold front pushes through. On Monday, we'll be in the 30s, but we could see more snow Monday night heading into Tuesday morning. So far, accumulations are looking light at about an inch or less. We'll continue to watch the forecast for you.

Our temperatures will stabilize into the mid 30s midweek next week that with partly sunny skies.