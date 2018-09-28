Habitat volunteer gets new home

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Habitat For Humanity ReStore held an open house and blessing ceremony for Jenny Ferguson and her family.

"I’m very overwhelmed, it still seems a little unreal. but I’m very excited and blessed." Ferguson said.

The organization said the privilege was theirs to return the favor to Ferguson who has worked with Habitat ReStore for four years.

"Jenny is a wonderful lady, she has beautiful children, and she has worked for Habitat for Humanity for over four years as a volunteer." Cate Manley, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity.

Contractors of the house said the opportunity to build the home for the family was their gift.

"It's just a blessing in a way to see that you help people who are in need who cannot afford to go out and get a regular house." Harlan Woodward, Contractor with ReStore, said.

The three bedroom, one and a half bath ranch style home was made possible by more than just habitat, the organization said as many as ten different groups were involved. Many in the community came together.

"...Church groups, our regulars who come every single week faithfully," Manley said.

During the blessing ceremony, a lighted candle, represented the blessing over the new house and the family that will call it home.

"[Our family wants]..to be able to grow in and to be able to pass on to hopefully grand kids and great-grand kids

family is the most important thing.

This house is one of many the Habitat Restore is building in our area, another one is scheduled to open in November.