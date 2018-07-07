Handgun Instructor Teaches Safety Through Exposure

(AGENCY, Mo) Often, stories involving guns and children top the headlines, and the aftermath is just as often tragic

"Too many children are shooting other children with guns that they find." said Shawn Harper, Lead Instructor of a Gun Safety Training event held in Agency, Mo

Now, he's doing what he can to prevent these tragedies, spreading the word about gun safety by exposing kids to guns in a safe environment.

"We taught the kids the abc's of gun safety" said Harper.

A-B-C stands for always be careful, and its not just a lesson for the kids,

"We also taught the parents the personal and moral responsibility of securing their firearms when they are not using them" said Harper.

A recent study released by the American Journal Pediatrics shows nearly 6,000 kids are injured each year from guns, roughly a quarter of those incidents result in death. Missouri also ranks as one of the highest nationwide in firearm death rates in children ages 0-17.

"We are striving to teach these kids to leave guns alone when they find them." said Harper.

He hopes this exposure to guns will prevent numbers like these from climbing, by taking away the intrest for kids should they come across them outside his event.

"We're also teaching them about guns and letting them shoot guns to satisfy their curiousity of them." said Harper.

State Representitive Mik Chester also attended the event.