Harley-Davidson Plant in Kansas City to Close

(KSHB) Harley-Davidson plans to close the Kansas City motorcycle assembly plant in 2019.

Scroll for more content...

According to Harley-Davidson's full-year 2017 results report, the company is planning to improve manufacturing operations and cost structure by carrying out a "multi-year manufacturing optimization initiative" by consolidating the Kansas City plant into the plant located in York, Pennsylvania.

The closing of the plant will eliminate approximately 800 jobs with some of those workers living in St. Joseph. 450 jobs will then be added in York by 2019

"The decision to consolidate our final assembly plants was made after very careful consideration of our manufacturing footprint and the appropriate capacity given the current business environment. Our Kansas City assembly operations will leave a legacy of safety, quality, collaboration and manufacturing leadership," Harley-Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich said.

Harley-Davidson said in a statement sent to KSHB that "This was a decision we did not take lightly. The Kansas City plant has been assembling Harley-Davidson motorcycles since 1997, and our employees will leave a great legacy of quality, pride and manufacturing leadership. We are grateful to them and the Kansas City community for their many years of support and their service to our dealers and our riders."