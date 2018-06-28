Head-On Collision Sends One to Hospital

(St.Joseph,MO) A two car collision sent one person to the hospital and left three others with minor injuries Thursday evening. At approximately 5:54 p.m. police responded to a two vehicle accident on Hyde Park Avenue.

Scroll for more content...

According officer Casey Guyer, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Hyde Park Avenue swerved into the westbound lane to avoid a collision with another vehicle rapidly braking in front of them. That vehicle then collided with another passenger vehicle headed westbound on the avenue.

One person was cut from the vehicle traveling eastbound and transported to Mosaic Life Care with non-life threatening injuries. The other three people involved in the crash denied care on the scene. The accident is still under investigation with the St.Joseph Police Department.