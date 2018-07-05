Heading Towards a Nice Weekend



For the rest of Thursday, we could see a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Skies are expected to remain partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s this evening.

For tonight, a slight storm chance will remain but most will stay dry. Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with lows in the lower 70s. As for Friday, a slight storm chance during the morning but sunny skies for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 80s. Saturday and Sunday look GREAT! Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 80s. ENJOY!!

As for next week, dry & sunny conditions are expected to stick around Monday through Wednesday. The heat will once again make a comeback with high temperatures warming back up into the low to mid 90s.

