Health Department Provides Free Narcan For Law Enforcement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph first responders have become better equipped to assist those who have overdosed on opioids.

Scroll for more content...

After reaching an agreement with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the St. Joseph Health Department will distribute Narcan to area law enforcement agencies.

Thursday, the Health Department distributed 250 doses of Narcan to the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff's Department and Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

St. Joseph Health Department Director Debra Bradley said the program will help save hundreds of lives in the community.

“Narcan will help reverse the effects of the opioid quickly, so that if someone is going into an overdose they will hopefully not die from it. Opioids suppress the respiratory system and the Narcan will help prevent that,” Bradley said.

Bradley said the health department will continue distributing Narcan from the state as long as resources are available for the program.

“It was an agreement that didn’t have an end date and so it will probably go as long as resources are available to replenish it," Bradley said. "So, we are hopeful it will last long enough that we can get all of our communities across that state to a better place where we are not having this crisis anymore."