Heartland Foundation President Announces Retirement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to a press release, Judith Sabbert has announced her retirement as president of the Heartland Foundation, effective January 31, 2018.

Scroll for more content...

Sabbert has held various positions at the Heartland Foundation throughout the years. From 1986-1989 she served as grants manager, and from 1989-2015 she was chief operating officer. She was promoted to president of the organization in 2015.

“I am looking at this as a time to ‘re-fire’ not retire,” Sabbert said. “I have a blank canvas in front of me. I get to create new stories on my personal journey.”

In her 31 years’ plus experience with Heartland Foundation, Sabbert has guided its evolution from a traditional hospital-based foundation to a pioneering organization that focuses on inspiring people worldwide to build healthy and thriving communities. She oversees a number of innovative programs and partnerships designed to strengthen education and build new patterns of civic leadership.

Among the foundation’s proudest achievements under her leadership was the launch of the Healthy Communities movement in 1994 as a regional collaborative. Healthy Communities seeks to engage people from all walks of life—all of whom are on different journeys—in finding new solutions and opportunities for building communities.

With the vision to create empowerU, it was the area’s youth Sabbert and the foundation sought to strengthen.

“We wanted them to see they had a voice and added value to our communities,” Sabbert said.

Another foundation accomplishment was bringing about the e2 education empowers movementÒ, an intergenerational, collaborative initiative that empowers youth and adults to value education and work proactively to effect positive change in their lives and communities. Sabbert’s book, come together, think ahead!, tells the story of these powerful programs and is a testament to Sabbert’s excellence with regard to human and community development.

“I have valued seeing the potential in all people. People from all walks of life have something to contribute. We built this effort off that desire to engage in that potential that resides in all of us,” Sabbert said.

Sabbert and her husband plan on volunteering and giving back to the community, traveling and enjoying more time with their children and three granddaughters. She also looks forward to future mission trips, writing and discovering new opportunities in life.