Heat Advisory Continues



A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Sunday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

For Saturday, skies are forecast to be mostly sunny. Could see a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Very hot. Highs in the mid 90s with head index values near 100 degrees. Winds will be breezy as they come from the south at 15-25 mph.

Father's Day is going to be hot but dry. Expect sunny skies with highs in the 90s. It is not until next week that we see more storm chances. Those will come Monday through Thursday as highs do fall back into the 80s by Tuesday.

