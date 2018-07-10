Another sunny & hot summer day is in store for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on this Tuesday as the heat & humidity continue to make a comeback. A Heat Advisory will once again take effect beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday and last through 8 p.m. Friday. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s throughout the rest of the workweek. Heat index values for much of the week will be between 100-105 degrees, so you'll once again need to take precautions to stay cool if you will need to be outside.
Most will likely stay dry for the next several days, which is not good news for the moderate to severe drought conditions we are under. We are now eight inches below normal with rainfall amounts for the year. There are some very low-end rain chances for Friday into the weekend.
It will remain in the lower 90s throughout the weekend into early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- Heat Advisory Going Into Effect Tuesday
- Heat Advisory Through Monday
- A Heat Advisory is in effect for the area.
- Winter Weather Advisory In Effect Due to Tuesday's Snow
- Wind Chill Advisory in effect for Tuesday morning
- A Heat Advisory this weekend
- A Heat Advisory this weekend
- Heat Advisory Thursday and Friday
- Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Effect South of St. Joe
- Winter Weather Advisory Tonight