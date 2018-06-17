Heat Advisory Through Monday



A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8pm Monday for the entire KQTV viewing area. Temperatures will be in the mid 90s and heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures are expected. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, and stay out of the sun.

Scroll for more content...



Father's Day is looking like another hot day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny with a slight storm chance during the afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph.

A cool down is on the way but it does not come until Tuesday. As for Monday, another hot day is expected with highs in the 90s. Thunderstorm chances increase late on Monday and into Tuesday. There is a chance for a few strong storms on Monday. We will be keeping a close eye on the forecast. Highs fall back into the 80s Tuesday through Saturday with storm chances every day.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android