Heat Advisory Thursday and Friday

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire KQ2 viewing area from noon on Thursday until 8 PM Friday. Heat index values are expected to be between 100-109 degrees on Thursday and between 100-105 on Friday. Be sure to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside for too long.
Thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City metro area during the early afternoon but many of us stayed dry in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. For the rest of tonight, expect dry conditions to continue with mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the 60s.
The rest of the workweek will be HOT & dry once again with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees. The heat is expected to continue through Saturday so make plans to stay cool from the summer heat.
We do have another chance of showers & storm chances in the forecast on Saturday night and Sunday. More storms are in the forecast on Monday with highs falling back into the 80s.
