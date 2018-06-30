Heat Continues With Storm Chances This Afternoon



**Excessive Heat Warning: Counties Included: Atchison (KS), Brown, Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, De Kalb, Buchanan, Clinton, Platte, and Caldwell counties until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 105-110 degrees.

**Heat Advisory for Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, and Livingston counties until Saturday at 7 PM. Expect dangerously hot temperatures Thursday through Saturday with peak heat index values between 100-105 degrees.

Another hot and humid day expected today with highs once again in the 90s and heat index values above 100 degrees. There is also a chance for thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A Slight risk for severe weather is in place by the Storm Prediction Center. Some of these storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. Best chance for thunderstorms will be after 3 PM. We will be keeping an eye on the radar all afternoon. Make sure you are staying weather aware if your plans take you outside this afternoon.

There is a slight chance for some storms on Sunday and expect some "cooler" temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 80s. As we head into next week, hot and dry conditions are expected. Mostly sunny skies through Friday with highs in the 90s. For Independence Day, highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.

