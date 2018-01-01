Heroes for Heroes Raises Funds for Local Veterans

If you were out at the Ag and Rural Lifestyle show this weekend, you might have noticed a booth of veterans selling hoodies.

The local group Heroes for Heroes was out selling hoodies,t-shirts and raffle tickets to benefit veterans in northwest Missouri.

Ron McDaniel said the group was started about a year ago, after he notice some of his fellow veterans struggling to make ends meet.

“I’m a veteran myself, and all of these guys [working here] are veterans as well. We had some guys in our group meetings that were down on their luck and we helped them. So we thought why not help everyone in northwest Missouri,” McDaniel said.

The group hosts various fundraisers throughout the year to provide financial and emotional support for veterans in the area.

“What we do is we help veterans out financially get back on their feet. We pay utility bills, rent, fix cars. We do what we can. There are a lot of veterans out there that need help, so we do the best we can,” McDaniel said.

The group raised over $300 to help local veterans over the course of the Ag Show. McDaniels said the group will also be hosting a bull riding competition later in the spring to benefit veterans in St. Joseph.

If you would like to contact Heroes for Heroes to make a donation or request assistance for a veteran in need, send the information via mail to P.O. Box 241, St. Joseph,Missouri.