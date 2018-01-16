High School Basketball Scores 1-16-18

Cold weather did not stop some area high schools from competing in basketball Tuesday night.

Benton boys fell to Odessa 58-55.

North Andrew boys defeated Stanberry 81-56.

Stanberry girls defeated North Andrew 61-53.

West Nodaway boys defeated Dekalb 60-40.

Dekalb girls defeated West Nodaway 56-18.

Down in the C.W. Wessman Tournament at Liberty High School, Central boys lost to Lee's Summit West 78-51.

Lafayette in the same tournament, lost to Park Hill 72-71 in triple-overtime.