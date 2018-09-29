Clear

High School football scores for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas

Here are the scores from Week 6 in Missouri and Week 5 in Kansas around high school football.

Posted: Sep. 28, 2018 10:42 PM
Updated: Sep. 28, 2018 11:49 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the scores from Week 6 in Missouri and Week 5 in Kansas around high school football. 

Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division

Lee's Summit 15 (4-2, 3-1 Red) at Central 6 (1-5, 1-3 Red)

Liberty North 10 (3-3, 3-1 Red) at Staley 22 (5-1, 5-0 Red)

Liberty 26 (4-2, 3-1 Red) at Park Hill South 6 (1-5, 1-3 Red)

Truman 0 (0-6, 0-3 Red) at North Kansas City 50 (6-0)

Midland Empire Conference

Benton 8 (1-5, 1-3 MEC) at Maryville 58 (5-1, 4-0 MEC)

Cameron 20 (2-4, 0-4 MEC) at Savannah 77 (4-2, 4-0 MEC)

St. Pius X 51 (4-2, 3-1 MEC) at Bishop LeBlond 26 (0-6, 0-4 MEC)

Chillicothe 6 (1-5, 1-3 MEC) at Lafayette 56 (5-1, 3-1 MEC)

KCI Conference

OT: Mid-Buchanan 28 (3-3, 1-3 KCI) at East Buchanan 34 (6-0, 4-0 KCI) 

Lawson 7 (5-1, 3-1 KCI) at Lathrop 21 (6-0, 4-0 KCI)

Hamilton 42 (5-2, 2-2 KCI) at Plattsburg 6 (1-5, 0-4 KCI)

North Platte 18 (2-4, 2-2 KCI) at West Platte (1-5, 0-4 KCI)

Grand River Conference

South Harrison 22 (4-2, 3-1 GRC) at Gallatin 23 (5-1, 4-0 GRC)

Polo 18 (0-6, 0-4 GRC) at Maysville 24 (1-5, 1-3 GRC)

Milan 43 (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at Trenton 22 (1-5, 1-3 GRC)

Putnam County 15 (1-5, 0-4 GRC) at Princeton 42 (4-2, 3-1 GRC)

Grand River Conference 8-Man

Stanberry 44 (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at North Andrew 36 (3-3, 1-3 GRC)

Worth County 52 (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at St. Joseph Christian 0 (0-5, 0-5 GRC)

King City 66 (3-3, 2-3 GRC) at Rock Port 20 (4-2, 4-1 275)

Norborne 8 (3-3) at Pattonsburg 60 (5-1, 5-1 GRC)

Albany 66 (3-3, 2-3) at Braymer 18 (0-6, 0-4 GRC)

275 Conference

East Atchison 12 (5-1, 5-1 275) at Mound City 62 (6-0, 5-0 275)

DeKalb 42 (2-4, 1-4 275) at North-West Nodaway 40 (0-6, 0-6 275)

Stewartsville 8 (1-5, 1-4 275) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 58 (3-3, 3-3 275)

Platte Valley 6 (1-5, 1-5 275) at Southwest Livingston 52 (5-1, 5-1 275)

KANSAS

ACCHS 12 (1-4) at Riverside 61 (1-4)

Atchison 47 (3-2) at Wyandotte 27 (0-4)

Linn (0-4) 14 at Doniphan West 52 (2-3)

Troy (3-2) 22 at Centralia (3-2) 36

