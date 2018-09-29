High School football scores for Week 6 in Missouri, Week 5 in Kansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Here are the scores from Week 6 in Missouri and Week 5 in Kansas around high school football.
Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference-Red Division
Lee's Summit 15 (4-2, 3-1 Red) at Central 6 (1-5, 1-3 Red)
Liberty North 10 (3-3, 3-1 Red) at Staley 22 (5-1, 5-0 Red)
Liberty 26 (4-2, 3-1 Red) at Park Hill South 6 (1-5, 1-3 Red)
Truman 0 (0-6, 0-3 Red) at North Kansas City 50 (6-0)
Midland Empire Conference
Benton 8 (1-5, 1-3 MEC) at Maryville 58 (5-1, 4-0 MEC)
Cameron 20 (2-4, 0-4 MEC) at Savannah 77 (4-2, 4-0 MEC)
St. Pius X 51 (4-2, 3-1 MEC) at Bishop LeBlond 26 (0-6, 0-4 MEC)
Chillicothe 6 (1-5, 1-3 MEC) at Lafayette 56 (5-1, 3-1 MEC)
KCI Conference
OT: Mid-Buchanan 28 (3-3, 1-3 KCI) at East Buchanan 34 (6-0, 4-0 KCI)
Lawson 7 (5-1, 3-1 KCI) at Lathrop 21 (6-0, 4-0 KCI)
Hamilton 42 (5-2, 2-2 KCI) at Plattsburg 6 (1-5, 0-4 KCI)
North Platte 18 (2-4, 2-2 KCI) at West Platte (1-5, 0-4 KCI)
Grand River Conference
South Harrison 22 (4-2, 3-1 GRC) at Gallatin 23 (5-1, 4-0 GRC)
Polo 18 (0-6, 0-4 GRC) at Maysville 24 (1-5, 1-3 GRC)
Milan 43 (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at Trenton 22 (1-5, 1-3 GRC)
Putnam County 15 (1-5, 0-4 GRC) at Princeton 42 (4-2, 3-1 GRC)
Grand River Conference 8-Man
Stanberry 44 (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at North Andrew 36 (3-3, 1-3 GRC)
Worth County 52 (6-0, 4-0 GRC) at St. Joseph Christian 0 (0-5, 0-5 GRC)
King City 66 (3-3, 2-3 GRC) at Rock Port 20 (4-2, 4-1 275)
Norborne 8 (3-3) at Pattonsburg 60 (5-1, 5-1 GRC)
Albany 66 (3-3, 2-3) at Braymer 18 (0-6, 0-4 GRC)
275 Conference
East Atchison 12 (5-1, 5-1 275) at Mound City 62 (6-0, 5-0 275)
DeKalb 42 (2-4, 1-4 275) at North-West Nodaway 40 (0-6, 0-6 275)
Stewartsville 8 (1-5, 1-4 275) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 58 (3-3, 3-3 275)
Platte Valley 6 (1-5, 1-5 275) at Southwest Livingston 52 (5-1, 5-1 275)
KANSAS
ACCHS 12 (1-4) at Riverside 61 (1-4)
Atchison 47 (3-2) at Wyandotte 27 (0-4)
Linn (0-4) 14 at Doniphan West 52 (2-3)
Troy (3-2) 22 at Centralia (3-2) 36
