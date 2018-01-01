High Speed Pursuit Through Clinton County Ends in Kansas City

Clinton County Sheriff deputies engaged in a pursuit near Grayson, Mo. Thursday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Just before noon, deputies observed a red Chevy Astro van traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

According to a press release, the suspect failed to stop and a pursuit began. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds over 90 mph and the vehicle traveled into oncoming traffic before entering Clay County, Mo.

U.S. Marshalls, Smithville Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Clay County Sheriff's Office and Kansas City, Mo. Police joined the pursuit.

Kansas City police took over the pursuit that later ended in Kansas City with the suspect being taken into custody after an officer involved shooting.

The suspect was later identified as Jeremy Comstock from Bonner Springs, Kan.

Comstock had an active Kansas Department of Corrections Parole Warrant and is a homicide suspect from Kansas City, Kan.