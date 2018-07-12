Clear

Highland police investigating deaths

An investigation is underway following the discovery of two bodies at a Highland residence.

Posted: Jul. 11, 2018 9:15 PM
Posted By: KAIR (Brian Hagan)

(HIGHLAND, Ks.)- An investigation is underway following the discovery of two bodies at a Highland residence. 

The two individuals are identified as 61-year-old Daniel Ingles and 57-year-old Theresa Gurwell. 

According to a press release from Highland Police Chief Brandon Whetstine, the department conducted a welfare at 108 South Vermillion Street in Highland, after being requested to do so around 6 p.m. July 3. 

At the time, an officer discovered Ingles and Gurwell, who were identified as residents of the address. 

Whetstine said it's not believed that anyone else was involved in the deaths, but the investigation is ongoing. 

Assisting in the investigation are the Doniphan County Sheriff's Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. 

