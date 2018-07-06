Clear

Highway Collision Sends Two to Hospital

Highway accident on 36 injures two

Posted: Jul. 6, 2018 7:38 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

Photo Gallery 1 Images

(St.Joseph,MO) A collision on 36 Highway sent two people to the hospital Friday evening. At around 5:30 officers responded to a two vehicle collision off of Highway 36 near the southbound ramp to I-29. A single passenger vehicle collided with the back end of another passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on 36 Highway. Both drivers were transported to Mosaic Life Care, the extent of their injuries is unknown.  Officers believe the injured were not wearing seat belts.  The accident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Police Department.

Related Content

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
A mostly clear day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and temperatures were on the mild side. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s with low humidity.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events