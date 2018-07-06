Photo Gallery 1 Images
(St.Joseph,MO) A collision on 36 Highway sent two people to the hospital Friday evening. At around 5:30 officers responded to a two vehicle collision off of Highway 36 near the southbound ramp to I-29. A single passenger vehicle collided with the back end of another passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on 36 Highway. Both drivers were transported to Mosaic Life Care, the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers believe the injured were not wearing seat belts. The accident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Police Department.
Related Content
- Highway Collision Sends Two to Hospital
- Collision Sends Cyclist to Hospital
- Head-On Collision Sends One to Hospital
- Crash on N. Belt Highway Sends 3 People to Hospital
- Driver charged in deadly head-on collision on Belt Highway
- Apartment Fire Sends One to Hospital
- Overnight Stabbing Sends Two to Hospital
- Rollover Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
- Overnight Shooting Sends One to the Hospital
- Plane Crash Sends One to Hospital