Highway Collision Sends Two to Hospital

(St.Joseph,MO) A collision on 36 Highway sent two people to the hospital Friday evening. At around 5:30 officers responded to a two vehicle collision off of Highway 36 near the southbound ramp to I-29. A single passenger vehicle collided with the back end of another passenger vehicle traveling eastbound on 36 Highway. Both drivers were transported to Mosaic Life Care, the extent of their injuries is unknown. Officers believe the injured were not wearing seat belts. The accident is still under investigation with the St. Joseph Police Department.