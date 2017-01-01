Highway Patrol Explains Dangers of Frozen Ponds

The cold temperatures are causing ponds and lakes to freeze over, but don’t break out your ice skates.

Walking on frozen ponds and lakes can pose a huge threat to your safety. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, hypothermia sets in the body 25 times fast in the water than on land.

Exposure to icy waters can lead to frostbite, hypothermia and in extreme cases death.

It is recommended that children are not left unsupervised near bodies of frozen water.

Highway Patrol Sergeant Corey Root recommends everyone avoid rivers, streams and moving waterways during the winter months.

“With water there is unpredictability. You don’t know what is underneath the ice. You don’t know what the water is doing, especially in moving water on a river or a stream there creates a current underneath. You aren't sure what the thickness is," Root said. "We don’t recommend getting on the ice at all."

The Highway Patrol recommends avoiding the Missouri River and small ponds during the winter months to avoid accidents. If someone falls in icy waters call 911 immediately.