Highway Patrol Identifies 18-Year-Old Drowning Victim

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the 18-year-old whose body was pulled from the Thompson River Sunday.

Troopers say Michael Cappell, of Chillicothe, drowned in the river west of Chillicothe Saturday.

Authorities say Cappell entered an area of deep water. He was unable to swim and drowned.

A search team recovered his body Sunday evening.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department said the area where the search took place was more than 20-feet deep and dangerous for even experienced and trained divers.