(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the 18-year-old whose body was pulled from the Thompson River Sunday.
Scroll for more content...
Troopers say Michael Cappell, of Chillicothe, drowned in the river west of Chillicothe Saturday.
Authorities say Cappell entered an area of deep water. He was unable to swim and drowned.
A search team recovered his body Sunday evening.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department said the area where the search took place was more than 20-feet deep and dangerous for even experienced and trained divers.
Related Content
- Highway Patrol Identifies 18-Year-Old Drowning Victim
- Victim Identified in Fatal Highway 59 Accident
- Victims Identified in Deadly Highway 59 Crash
- 94-Year-Old Victim Identified in Fatal Belt Highway Crash
- Highway Patrol App Helps Report Suspicious Activity
- Highway Patrol Explains Dangers of Frozen Ponds
- Missouri Highway Patrol Reported 400 Crashes Over Thanksgiving Weekend
- Highway Patrol Offers Safety Tips For Driving on Black Ice
- MoDOT and Highway Patrol Demonstrate the Importance of Seat Belts
- Highway Patrol On the Lookout For Drunk Boaters