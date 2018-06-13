Clear

Highway Patrol Identifies 18-Year-Old Drowning Victim

Troopers say Michael Cappell, of Chillicothe, drowned in the river west of Chillicothe Saturday.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 1:51 PM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the 18-year-old whose body was pulled from the Thompson River Sunday.

Authorities say Cappell entered an area of deep water. He was unable to swim and drowned.

A search team recovered his body Sunday evening.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department said the area where the search took place was more than 20-feet deep and dangerous for even experienced and trained divers.

Not a bad Wednesday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Daytime highs have reached into the low 80s and with dew points in the 50s it was a nice spring like day.
