Highway Patrol Offers Safety Tips For Driving on Black Ice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rain showers early Sunday morning could cause trouble for drivers later this week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT) has been out treating the roads and highways, but there is still a chance for patches of black ice on the roads.



Black ice is a clear, thin layer of ice on the roadways that makes the pavement look like it is just wet instead of a hazardous coating of ice. If you don’t drive cautiously, black ice can cause serious damage to your vehicle.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Dollard said despite the warmer temperatures expected later this week, the roadways might still be slick.

“In times of wet roadways in the wintertime, what people need to understand is the ground is still frozen. So even though the outside temperature is 38 or 40 degrees, the ground is still frozen, so the interstates and the roadways can still become frozen as well. Just because it’s a nice day, doesn’t mean the roads aren’t still dangerous,” Dollard said.

Dollard recommends driving a little slower when there is a possibility of black ice on the roads, especially when driving at night.

The Highway Patrol recommends carrying extra clothing in your vehicle in case of an emergency. And if you hit a patch of black ice and run off the roadway, say inside your vehicle and call 911 immediately.