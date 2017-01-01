Highway Patrol Encourages Drivers to Take Extra Precautions When Traveling for the Holidays

With roads packed with holiday travelers and the potential for mild snowfall, you might need to take a few extra precautions. The Missouri Highway Patrol is urging drivers to take their time when traveling for the holidays.

Scroll for more content...

Corporal AJ Webb of Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H says that speeding will be the leading cause of accidents this weekend.

“Give yourself extra time between you and other vehicles in front of you. With the possible upcoming snow, it's an added hazard on top of the extra traffic. If you have to go, you just need to be super careful,” Webb said.

Troop H also recommends drivers keep an emergency supply kit in every vehicle for the winter months. Emergency items like a first-aid kit, food, water and warming blankets are recommended in case of a roadside emergency.