House Fire Displaces Family of Six

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A house fire left a family of six temporarily without a home.

Fire crews responded to the 200 block of Harvard Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, to find smoke and flames coming up from the basement of the home.

Fire crews were able to extenguish the flames before it spread to the rest of the house.

No injuries were reported for any of the residents. However, the family did suffer the loss of two cats and a dog.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.