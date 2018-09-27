Hurts Donut Company visits St. Joseph

(St. Joseph, Mo.)- People gathered at one St. Joseph store to get their hands on a Kansas City treat.

The popular Midwest food chain Hurts Donut Company just opened up a new location off of State Line Road in Kansas City.

The Emergency Donut Vehicle stopped by the Family Center Farm & Home parking lot in St. Joseph Wednesday morning.

Lines were long but fast as customers wanted to get their hands on the variety of flavors available and they were not disapoinnted.

A portion of the sales from the visit will go to back to local charities.

This is the second time Family Center Farm & Home has invited Hurts Donut to come to town. The founding store in Springfield, Missouri came up for a visit last year.