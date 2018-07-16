Imagine St. Joseph 2040 Facebook Event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)

Scroll for more content...

Imagine St. Joseph 2040 held a Facebook Live Monday evening in hopes of identifying needs for the city.

During the event, participants were able to ask questions and provide suggestions on how to improve the city in the future. They were also able to discuss key issues the city is facing.

Kristi Bailey with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce says that the Facebook Live would allow them to reach the most number of people and wants work on the future of St. Joe to begin today.

"We know that we have some issues that we need address and if we want 2040 to be better, we have to start making some of those changes today." Bailey said.

In addition to the Facebook Live, people in the community can find a survey under the "Get Involved" tab on the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 website.

Here is their website: www.imaginestjoseph2040.com.

Imagine St. Joseph 2040 is led by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph.