Improvements Coming to Elwood Intersection

(ELWOOD, Ks.) After another fatality accident at the intersection of Roseport Road and Kansas Highway 238 occurred back in December 2017, the City of Elwood has decided to step in and make improvements to help prevent another fatal accident.

City Supervisor Bobby Hall said that the biggest problem is drivers not paying attention when approaching the intersection, not any lack in proper markings.

"The intersection is marked well now, we're just going to mark it a little better," Hall said. "We're putting rumble strips down and some LED lighting."

The LED lights will be installed into the stop signs for both the eastbound and westbound traffic that must yield to K-238.

The Kansas Department of Transportation gave the City of Elwood permission to carry out whatever improvements they found necessary in order to make the intersection safe.

"We're just going to take it on ourselves," Hall said. "The state told us we could do it so we're just going to try and make it a little better."

The lights have already been ordered and Hall is only waiting for them to arrive sometime next week before they can be installed.

The next step will be to find contractors in order to install the rumble-strips for both the west and eastbound traffic with work hopefully starting later this year.