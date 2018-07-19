KC pastor looks to restore St. Joseph church

Brenda Moore is a woman who puts others before herself

"You know I've always helped people all my life, and it was for their benefit." said Moore.

That's the motto of this Kansas City pastor.

"If she sees somebody that needs help, she will literally pick them up, put them in her car and go feed them." said Jacqueline Bruce, a woman who volunteers her time with the project.

Now, Moore is coming to St. Joseph with hopes to fullfill her dream.

"We're trying to get the grass cut and get everything started so her dream can live on." said Bruce.

That dream lead her to an abandoned church building at 15th and Olive.

"I saw it on Craigslist and I've been looking for a building for 7 years." said Moore.

She wants to restore the church, and make it into a community center.

"Its large, enough its tall enough, its got the all these rooms in it its got the baptism pool." said Moore

She wants to provide a place where people of all walks of life can gather.

"No matter if they've been in trouble, no matter if they've been on drugs or anything like that, she's willing to help anybody and everybody. said Bruce.

While she knows the road to getting this place open won't be easy

"We've got a lot of work ahead of us, but it doesn't discourage me, I'm just ready." said Moore.

She's commited to breathing life back into this space.

"This woman is like pouring her heart and soul into this." said Bruce.

By leaning on faith

"If you don't have hope, then you don't have nothing" said Bruce.