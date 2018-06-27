KCP&L Donates Fans to Local Agencies

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- With the weather heating back, KCP&L decided to step in and donate fans to help keep community members cool.

The power company distributed fans in St. Joseph Tuesday to different agencies around town.

"We really do care about our communities that we serve and this is one way of giving back to our communities," Dan Hegeman said. "We've done this for the past number of years."

The free fans will be distrubuted to the public based on individual needs.

"With the weather in St. Joseph the way it is right now, in the summer months, our seniors, our people are desperate for fans," Grace House founder Ruth Costello said. "We buy some but KCP&L is gracious enough to bring a bunch of them to us."

THE AFL-CIO Action Agency and Interserv Wesley Center also received a donation of fans.