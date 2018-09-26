KQ2: A crisp fall day for Wednesday

A cold front has passed through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air as we are waking up to lows in the 40s this morning so you'll need the jacket as you're heading out the door.

For your Wednesday, we'll have lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Our winds will switch up to the south on Thursday, allowing temperatures to warm up a bit into the lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny before our next cold front moves in for the weekend. We have isolated rain and storm chances for Friday night into Saturday. Highs will cool down into the middle to upper 60s for the weekend. We'll warm back up to near 80 degrees with partly sunny skies for Sunday. Quiet weather & warmer temperatures in the lower 80s early next week.

