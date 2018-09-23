KQ2 Forecast: A dry and cool weekend forecast

A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday. You'll need the sweater and jacket for Friday night football and Friday night plans. Temperatures will be a bit chilly on Saturday morning with lows in the upper 40s.
Highs on Saturday will be a few degrees below normal in the lower 70s before we go back up to near normal in the middle to upper 70s on Sunday. Perfect timing as fall officially begins on Saturday. Expect a lot of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.
A mix of sun & clouds on Monday before more rain chances move back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain fall like in the lower 70s by midweek with mostly sunny skies.
