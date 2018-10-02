Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A hot Wednesday on the way

Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 4:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly cloudy skies before another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.

Several rounds of showers could lead to some heavy rain totals depending on the moisture that's left of Tropical Storm Rosa. Something we will be keeping an eye on in the KQ2 weather center. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Temperatures were very warm on Tuesday and even warmer air moves in on Wednesday. For tonight, expect a mild night with partly cloudy skies. Low will be in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events