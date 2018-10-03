Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A hot, windy and some stormy weather for Wednesday

Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 7:49 AM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 8:30 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

We are waking up on this Wednesday morning to partly cloudy skies and mild, muggy temperatures with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.

Several rounds of showers could lead to some heavy rain totals depending on the moisture that's left of Tropical Storm Rosa. Something we will be keeping an eye on in the KQ2 weather center. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 75°
Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events