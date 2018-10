KQ2 Forecast: A hot, windy and some stormy weather for Wednesday

We are waking up on this Wednesday morning to partly cloudy skies and mild, muggy temperatures with lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday will see temperatures near 90 degrees with windy conditions and partly sunny skies. There's an elevated fire danger so please refrain from outdoor burning. Another cold front pushes through late week setting off an active weather pattern into the weekend. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday night through the start of next week.

Several rounds of showers could lead to some heavy rain totals depending on the moisture that's left of Tropical Storm Rosa. Something we will be keeping an eye on in the KQ2 weather center. Temperatures will cool down into the 60s and 70s.

