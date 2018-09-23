KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall

Fall officially begins at 8:54 p.m. Saturday and we are getting a taste of the Fall season already. Temperatures today will rise from the upper 40s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine out there today, too.
A very nice stretch of weather continues into Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be a little warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.
By Monday night into Tuesday, rain returns to the forecast as another cold front is expected to move through. Quiet weather returns late in the week with highs in the 60s.
