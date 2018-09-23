Clear

KQ2 Forecast: A nice start to Fall

Fall officially begins at 8:54 p.m. Saturday and we are getting a taste of the Fall season already. Temperatures today will rise from the upper 40s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine out there today, too.

Posted: Sep. 22, 2018 8:46 AM
Updated: Sep. 22, 2018 8:47 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Fall officially begins at 8:54 p.m. Saturday and we are getting a taste of the Fall season already. Temperatures today will rise from the upper 40s to the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine out there today, too.

A very nice stretch of weather continues into Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Monday will be a little warmer as highs climb into the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

By Monday night into Tuesday, rain returns to the forecast as another cold front is expected to move through. Quiet weather returns late in the week with highs in the 60s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
For tonight, skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s. To start the new work week, partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the low 80s for Monday. Rain chances increase late Monday into Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events