KQ2 Forecast: A sunny and cooler Wednesday

A cold front has moved into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri bringing us cooler air and some scattered showers. Tuesday night the cooler air will start to move in and overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 2:44 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

By Wednesday and Thursday, we dry out with lots of sunshine and cool down as high pressure takes over. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny before our next cold front moves in for the weekend. We have slight rain and storm chances for Friday night into Saturday and early Sunday. Highs will remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the weekend. We'll warm back up to 80 degrees with partly sunny skies for Monday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
