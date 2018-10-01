KQ2 Forecast: A tricky forecast for your Monday

We are waking up to some patchy fog this Monday morning with areas of mist. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

An uncertain forecast for Monday. A stationary front has been meandering across the area for the past few days leading to drastically different weather conditions between cities. High temperatures will come down to where the front set ups. Right now, it appears St. Joseph will be south of the front, leading to warmer temperatures but confidence is not incredibly high. Either way, rain will remain in the forecast with a few thunderstorms also possible on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s to the northeast and lower 80s to the southeast. For St. Joseph, low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday will be very windy as well. Cooler temperatures and rain chances are expected to wrap up the work week and last into the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android