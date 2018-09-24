KQ2 Forecast: A warm Monday then cooling down

The first weekend of Fall did not disappoint in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Expect one more day of nice weather & warmer temperatures on Monday before rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday. We are waking up to partly cloudy skies this morning but should break up by the afternoon, allowing the sunshine to peak through. The south winds will allow warmer above average temperatures in the lower 80s for Monday.

A cold front will bring rain chances on Tuesday as highs struggle to get into the mid 70s. By Wednesday and Thursday, we dry out and cool down. High temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny before our next cold front moves in for the weekend. We have slight rain chances for Friday night into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s for the weekend.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android