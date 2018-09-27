KQ2 Forecast: A warmer and nice Thursday ahead

We are waking up to clear skies and another brisk chilly morning across NW Missouri and NE Kansas with low temperatures in the lower 40s into the upper 30s! You will definitely need the jacket as you head out the door.
Temperatures will warm nicely back up to near normal into the middle 70s by Thursday afternoon under mostly sunny skies as high pressure moves east allowing our winds to come in from the south. A cold front will move through Friday and this weekend that will lower highs back down below average into the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday.
There are isolated rain chances Friday night into Saturday. A warm front is expected to bring much warmer air to the area by Sunday. Highs return to above average in the lower 80s through much of next week with low end slight rain chances.
