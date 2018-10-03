KQ2 Forecast: Big cool down for Thursday with rain chances

Wednesday saw temperatures reach into the lower 90s with very gusty winds. Eventually, through the overnight, winds will subside after a cold front moves through the area. Thunderstorms are possible along this front, with a few storms capable of some gusty winds. After the front moves through, we will see much cooler temperatures. Lows will in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will likely start on a dry note but with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances increase late Thursday and stick around for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the lower 60s. On Friday, rain is in the forecast once again with highs back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A very active weather pattern sets up this weekend and into next week as each day has a good chance at picking up rainfall. Depending on where the heaviest rain sets up, some impressive rainfall totals could come from this. Will need to monitor the forecast for potential flooding issues by next week. Temperatures will range from the 60s to 70s.

